Gurudwara Nankana Sahib: Pakistan: Three people convicted of sabotage in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib – Three people convicted of sabotage in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

Last year, the Gurudwara Nankana Sahib was vandalized and the main defendant in the anti-terrorism court was jailed for two years for lack of evidence to the four defendants.

A Pakistani counterterrorism court has sentenced three people to prison terms of up to two years, convicted of vandalizing Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Punjab province. In January 2020, a violent mob attacked the gurdwara, threw stones at it, and threatened to destroy it and build an Islamic shrine.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib is also known as Gurdwara Janam Sthan. The place is near Lahore and it is here that Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru was born.

Four defendants released for lack of evidence

“On Tuesday, a counterterrorism court in Lahore sentenced the main defendant Imran Chishti to two years and a fine of 10,000 Pakistani rupees,” a court official said. Two other defendants Mohammad Salman and Mohammad Ahmed were also found guilty and sentenced to six months. At the same time, four other defendants were released for lack of evidence.

Action between enhanced security

At the time of the conviction, all the suspects involved in the case were present in court. Strict security measures have been taken here to deal with any manifestation of religious elements in the event the accused is found guilty. Chishti is a government employee working in the Fisheries Department. He and other suspects have been arrested on charges of terrorism and blasphemy following the attack last year.

Charged with inciting violence in the name of religion

According to the FIR, Chishti was accused of inciting violence in the name of religion. He wanted to solve the family problem through this and he created Kanu-system problems in the city of Nankana. Doshi Chishti is the older brother of Mohammad Hasan. Hasan married Sikh teenage girl Jagjit Kaur after allegedly kidnapping and converting her.

Muslims and Sikhs in Nankana Sahib have come face to face on this issue. Chishti had claimed that Hassan had been beaten by the police “legally and willfully” for marrying the daughter gland of the gurdwara. She lives in Darul Aman (government home) in Lahore and her name is “Ayesha” and has reportedly refused to convert now and return home. India condemned the violent attack on the gurdwara and demanded immediate action from Pakistan.