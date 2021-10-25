Gustavo Martín Garzo: 'Evil is the general state of the world'

Gustavo Martín Garzo, in the Narciso restaurant in Madrid, last September. Álvaro García

At 71 Gustavo Martín Garzo, from Valladolid, is still , author, among many, of In Praise of Frailty, the large, astonished eyes of the child who was when he discovered beauty, a subject that he deals with in his latest book The Tree of Dreams, (Gutenberg Galaxy). The new novel is a tribute to the tales already The Thousand and One Nights . Martín Garzo arrives in his shirt sleeves, sits down as if he has a movie in front of him and not an interviewer, and starts to speak with an enthusiasm that hardly needs questions. When asked to cite a specific fact that would reveal her beauty, he throws himself into childhood, when his mother seemed to him “the most beautiful being in the world.” Later, he says, he was also “very captivated by the faces, especially of women, and by the beauty of small children”, of his children and grandchildren. “I have always thought that the relationship between an adult and a child is probably the most mysterious and wonder-filled relationship that can exist.”

Question. And the ugliness and evil, where have you seen them? In his book they are not abundant.

Answer . And yet there are terrible stories in it. There is also an attempt to show the beauty that can be in ugliness, even in what we can understand as evil. It is a disturbing beauty because it does not take you, as Plato would say, to the good or to the truth, but to a completely different side. Beauty is sometimes linked to complicated situations, difficult to define. And it has to do with the power to captivate, to enchant.

Q. Where do you see these ups and downs today, beauty, ugliness or evil?

R. Evil is the general state of the world. Countries mired in complete disgrace, and often out of sheer arbitrariness. It also exists in many daily gestures, of moody, bounced people who live in permanent complaint … There are beings that are evil, regimes that are evil, and actions that are evil and destructive. It is good to recover that term, which seems to belong to the world of religion and sin, to name certain events that are happening.

P. Do you find in this place where we live explicit evil?

R. What I notice, obviously, is a time full of harshness, of great unease. I do not know if the word evil fits … There are cases where it is, but it is not that great to describe what is happening. Look at the case of that boy who, for being homosexual, is beaten by a gang of animals. Not to mention the terrible rapes. All that is there, I suppose it is part of our own nature. What has to do with the political climate I would not call evil, even if it is so unpleasant, I would prefer the word stupid. It almost hurts more than meeting a real baddie. There is a lack of intelligence in current politics that is highly regrettable.

P. Severo Sarduy, the Cuban writer, used to say that he felt around “a bloody atmosphere.”

R . I would not say it like that, unless it was a rhetorical phrase to name a time with which you do not agree. We live in a terrible time because there are so many injustices, so much poverty, so much misery, that one wonders if things really could not be otherwise and if these people that we have chosen to represent us are doing what they should do … It has occurred a very painful disconnect between what we can call ordinary mortals and the people who have been chosen to represent us. I don’t know exactly where the politicians are. They are in a place other than this.

P. In this book he tells what is going through his head.

R. The story always implies the expression of a longing, the longing to be somewhere else, to have a life that is not exactly what you have. Even if you are satisfied with it, you feel that something is missing. That search is desire, the feeling that life is elsewhere. That is the vocation of the story, and somehow the world today needs the story more than ever. It is a very narcissistic world, very attached to the idea of ​​identity, sexual identity, nations, economic identities … However, the world of the story is the world of heterogeneity, an open world, the world of the adventure. Emilio Lledó calls it the world as a possibility. Deep down, our life is linked to the need to count. We are always telling things, we try to transform our life into a story that is worth telling and, at the same time, needing the stories that others tell us. This exchange of stories is the essential game of life.

P. He says in the prelude to the book that it would take an academy to tell the universe … How did you dare with this book?

R. By sheer unconsciousness. It is not something that I have consciously considered: “And now I am going to do the work of the century …”.

P. Of the centuries is …

R. Yes. The dream of Arabian Nights is a very old project. My admiration for that book stems from a childhood memory. I wasn’t much of a reader, I was more of a neighborhood cinema kid… But in my house there was Antoniorrobles’s anthology of The Thousand and One Nights… I was fascinated by a story to which I pay homage in the novel. Some children live in a palace where they believe they have everything, until an old man arrives who tells them about a place where birds talk, trees sing and the waters are golden. And from there the children eagerly seek to fill that void. Another story is the one in which a princess falls in love with a traveler whom her father does not consider good company and that is why he locks her up in the palace … All my literature comes first from that need to ask myself how to get to unknown places and from reach that luminous body like that of fireflies.

P. In The tree of dreams there is a mother who guides the stories. Is it a tribute to yours?

A. Yes. There is, for example, the city of León, because my mother’s family, from León, had a hotel there where they once stayed my father and he fell in love with that beautiful girl who was walking around the rooms … The figure of the mother is the founding act of literature, it is the moment when the child has to go to bed, and at that moment Dark and sinister, when asked to be alone, he wants the adult to tell him a story. The adult, in my life and in my time, was the mother, the father was the one who was away, working … In the book all the stories come from other stories, and I have heard them all or I have invented them or I have read them , but they all have to do with the wish that the dawn finds you happy, as children want.

P. Dawn, which is not little.

R. Yes, yes, it dawns that it is not little.