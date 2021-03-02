H1b visa ban Joe Biden: shock for American Indians, Biden administration extends h1b visa – big American setback for Indians Joe Biden administrator undecided on end of Trump era h1b visa ban

Strong points:

The processing of nonimmigrant visas in the United States, including H1B visas, is now on the back burner. Indeed, the Biden administration focuses its attention on more than 470,000 immigrant visa cases, which are pending in the United States Council. This information was given in the latest US government data. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is not determined whether the H1B ban (which ends March 31) will be lifted in the Trump era, or how the Biden administration plans to move forward. the front.

During a White House briefing on Monday, he said, “You know, I’m not sure the answer to that question.” Highlighting the downturn in the US labor market during the epidemic, former President Donald Trump called for permanent residency for immigrants and for skilled employees, executives and Aya (foreigners) in categories H1B, H4, H2B , L1 and J. Temporary work visa was retained.

No ban on H-1B, J-1 and A-1 visas lifted

On February 24, the Biden administration issued a proclamation revoking Trump’s ban, which banned individuals from entering the United States on immigrant visas, but banned H-1B, J-1, and A visas. -1. to end on March 31. In two separate briefings on Monday, the Biden administration clarified that nonimmigrant visa cases are not a priority at this time.

Julie Stift, who is a visa services associate at the Counselor’s Office, said, “We have made processing of immigrant visas a priority. complete stop. ‘ He said the United States will continue to prioritize immigrant visas for spouses and children of U.S. citizens. Restrictions on visa issuance and entry into the United States remain intact for people from China, Iran, Brazil, Great Britain, Ireland, South Africa and 26 countries from the Schengen region, but are exempt for spouses and children of US citizens and are legally permanent residents.

Tens of thousands of Indian employees depend on this visa

Meanwhile, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service has begun the process of awarding H-1B applications for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2021. The State Citizenship and Immigration Service United States (USCIS) said it has received requests for a general limit of 65,000 H-1B visas set by Congress and 20,000 more for people who have completed their graduate studies at US universities.

The candidates selected for the year 2021 will be chosen by computer by drawing lots. H-1B visas are in high demand by foreign professionals including India. The H-1B visa is a nonimmigrant visa that allows U.S. businesses to hire foreign workers for occupations requiring theoretical or technical expertise. Tech companies depend on this visa to hire tens of thousands of employees every year in countries like India and China.