hadza africa: The Hadza tribes of Africa that speak like birds and live in the nest like houses: The Hadza species of Africa that live in the nest speak like a bird

The African country, Tanzania, was the homeland of unique primitive tribes and one of them is the Stone Age Hunting Tribe – Hadja. Geophysicist Ratnesh Pandey by profession recounted a conversation with Shatakshi Asthana for Navbharat Times Online, the story of the Hadja community whose history not only dates back to the Stone Age, but the traditions here are as old as they are today. ‘hui. The Hadja build their homes in caves and plateaus in the same way a bird makes its nest. These people weave sticks and twigs from each other to build their huts which look like a giant nest sitting on the ground from a distance. (Photo: Stefania Maggioni, Explore Africa)

Bird house, the birds are spoken

The Hadja tribe is a hunter-gatherer tribe living in the 4,000 km region around Lake Iyasi in the Central Rift Valley of north-central Tanzania. It is estimated that there are only 1,200 to 1,300 members of the Hadja tribe currently living in Tanzania and living alone under the circumstances of the Stone Age. Archaeologists believe that the Hadja people lived in the same environment until the time of the Stone Age and behave in the same way. Even these people make a city sound with a tongue click sound or their tongue snap, not a language to communicate with each other. By a similar voice emanating from the lips, they communicate with members of their community. These people cannot speak, read or write. These people express their emotions to each other only because of the variety of voices like the whistle coming out of the mouth. (Photo: kiwiexplorer CC BY-SA 2.0)

The tradition continues like this

There is no written history of the Hadja people in the absence of language. They pass their story from one generation to the next only through their own “clicking” hissing language. Click language is one of the oldest languages ​​in the world, limited only in this community. The people of Hadja do not use any calendar or clock. These people still determine their time by the movements of the sun and the moon.

Hadja lives with a 10,000 year old civilization. They hunt monkeys, langurs, birds, deer, antelopes and buffaloes with bows and arrows and live in groups. The Hadjas are one of the longest surviving tribes on Earth. Hadjas spends five hours a day hunting. After that, the adult men in the community spend their time drunk. The people of the Hadja tribe rest in the same posture for nine ten hours in their hut like a nest.

This hunting community eats raw meat

There has been no change in their way of life over the past few thousand years. They start their day with hunting and camp for a few weeks in a place to hunt and then leave. The Hadja used to eat raw meat 5-6 years ago. However, now these people have started to roast the meat for a minute or two. The men of the Hadja tribe are hunters. They get poison from bush leaves called adenium and hunt animals by putting this poison in their arrows and bows while the Hadja women and children collect food like berries, baobab fruit, tubers, origin .

Hadjah, who eats raw meat, does not make his own food, but only the victim eats raw. Apart from that, they consume fat, wild plants, tubers, roots, green vegetables, leaves and honey. They only eat all of this when there are drawbacks to hunting in adverse conditions, such as drought days. The Hadja men are also adept at collecting honey, and in this work they accompany an African bird called the honey guide. This bird likes to eat the honeycomb. The hadja men hiss at the guide bird for honey, then fly to the places where the bee hive is abundant. Take honey is left to the bird. (Photo credits: Romina Facchi, Explore Africa)

No marriage

There is no chief within the Hadja tribe. Here, all people are equal, not big and small. These nomads walk from place to place in search of food and water. There is no custom or tradition of marriage name among the Hadja, it is a free society. They make a campfire by lighting a fire at night and all the women and men in the community sit around each other around the fire. They tell each other a story in their “click” language and chat and dance.

When the show ends at midnight, these people then sleep in pairs around the same fire and make physical connections between them. If a couple has been married for a long time, they live as husband and wife on their own, but this is not related to the tradition of the marriage name. In this society, whether male or female, they change all the joints they want and always bond with each other by circling around the fire every night.

There is a special celebration on the full moon

The full moon night has great religious significance in the Hadja tribe. On a full moon night, Hadja organizes a special religious event called “Apem”. At this event, men dress like their ancestors and dance for the women and children of their community. At this EMPA religious exhibition, girls in this community who have had a mahavarhi for the first time establish physical relationships with a boy in this community who has never had a physical relationship with a woman before. The ceremony also pays homage to the men who hunt wild animals. They also have the freedom to have a physical relationship with the woman of their choice.