Hafiz Saeed: Global terrorist Hafiz Saeed has been in prison for 15 years, why is Pakistan having so much fun? – Hafiz Saeed Sentences 15 Years In Prison In Terrorist Financing Case By Pakistani Terrorist Court

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the Mumbai attack, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Kazakhstan Counter-Terrorism Court in the Terrorist Financing Case. Global terrorist to spend his life in prison, sentenced to five years in total in Islamabad

A Pakistani court has sentenced Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack, to 15 years in prison. There is pressure on Pakistan to act against terrorists on its soil. For this reason, the Pakistani Counterterrorism Court also fined the global terrorist 200,000 Pakistani rupees in the Terrorist Financing case. Saeed has already been sentenced to 21 years in prison in four separate cases for providing money to terrorist organizations.

Will Hafiz Saeed spend the rest of his life in prison?

It is believed that Hafis Saeed will now face a total sentence of 36 years in Lakhpat Prison in these five terrorist financing cases. The punishment in all five cases will take place simultaneously. It is believed that the remaining life of Hafiz Saeed, 70, will now be spent in prison. Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Court has registered 41 cases against Jamaat-u-Dawa, of which only 25 have been decided.

Why is Pakistan taking action against Hafiz?

Pakistan is to be removed from the gray list at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in February. This is why he tries to show how many measures he has taken against terrorism. At the full-time FATF meeting in October, it was agreed to keep Pakistan on the gray list so as not to work against terrorism. The FATF said Pakistan had only completed 21 of its 27 action plans. It also included taking no action against the wanted terrorists in India, Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed.

How will these decisions impact Hafiz Saeed?

Experts say the court’s conviction will not affect Saeed. He will soon be placed under house arrest and his property will also be returned. Previously, the Pakistani government issued two notifications on August 18, announcing sanctions against the conspirator of the 11/26 attack in Mumbai and Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed Masood Azhar and the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. was. Ibrahim became the most wanted terrorist in India after the Mumbai bombings in 1993.

Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of the Mumbai attack

The JUD led by Hafiz Saeed is a masked organization in Lashkar-e-Taiba. Lashkar was responsible for the Mumbai attack in 2008. The attack killed 166 people, including six Americans. Saeed was specifically declared a global terrorist by the US Department of Finance. He was placed on the terrorist list in December 2008 under UN Security Council resolution 1267.