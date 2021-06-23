Hafiz Saeed home explosion in Pakistan: Massive bomb explosion near the home of Lashkar terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Lahore, one killed, 16 injured

Lahore

There was a massive explosion near the home of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organization, in the city of Lahore, Pakistan. It is said that 10 people were injured in this explosion. Help and relief arrived on site and heavy security measures were taken. The explosion was so strong that the windows of the buildings around the building were smashed. Several vehicles were also damaged.

According to Pakistani television station Geo News, 10 people were injured in the explosion. Meanwhile, Indian reports have claimed that the home of terrorist Hafiz Saeed is also nearby. All the injured were admitted to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore. Six of the injured sustained minor injuries. The echo of the explosion was heard in the distance. The reason for the explosion has not yet been determined.

An eyewitness said an unidentified man parked the vehicle in the parking lot and then exploded. Police cordoned off the entire area and opened an investigation. Following the incident, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, asked the police for a detailed report on the cause of the explosion. Not only that, he also ordered an investigation into the incident.

In view of the explosion, an emergency was declared at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore. Rescue workers say it is not yet clear what caused the explosion. The police prevented civilians from reaching the place. Punjab CM ordered to provide appropriate treatment to the injured.