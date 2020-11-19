Hafiz Saeed Pakistan: 10 years imprisonment for Hafiz Saeed, claiming to escape FATF action? – Pakistan tries to get rid of gray list of fatf by imprisonment of Hafiz Saeed

Islamabad

A Pakistani court has sentenced Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks, to 10 years in prison. There is pressure on Pakistan to act against terrorists on its soil. He is slated to drop off the gray list at a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in February, and so he’s busy showing how many steps he’s taken against terrorism.

Pak wants to get out of the FATF gray list

At the full-time FATF meeting in October, it was agreed to keep Pakistan on the gray list so as not to work against terrorism. The FATF said Pakistan had only completed 21 of its 27 action plans. It also provided for taking no action against the terrorists wanted in India, Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed.

Pakistani court sentenced Hafiz Saeed, mastermind of Mumbai attack to 10 years in prison

There were restrictions

Experts say the court’s conviction will not affect Saeed. He will soon be placed under house arrest and his property will also be returned. Previously, the Pakistani government issued two notifications on August 18, announcing sanctions against the conspirator of the 11/26 attack in Mumbai and Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed Masood Azhar and the Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. was. Ibrahim became the most wanted terrorist in India after the Mumbai bombings in 1993.

Mumbai Attack Brain

The JUD led by Hafiz Saeed is a masked organization in Lashkar-e-Taiba. Lashkar was responsible for the Mumbai attack in 2008. The attack killed 166 people, including six Americans. Saeed was specifically declared a global terrorist by the US Department of Finance. He was added to the terrorist list in December 2008 under UN Security Council resolution 1267.