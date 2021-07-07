Haitian President killed: Haitian President Jovenel Moise killed: Haitian President Jovenel Moise killed

port au Prince

Haitian President Jovenel Mose was assassinated in a shocking incident. There are reports that he was attacked inside his house. Haiti’s Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the incident happened on Wednesday morning. Tensions have reigned in the country in recent months as inter-group violence escalated in the capital.

“Unidentified people, some of whom spoke Spanish, attacked the president’s private residence and fatally injured the head of state,” the prime minister said. He said the president’s wife was also shot dead, but her life was saved.

At the same time, a few days ago at least 15 people were killed in a shootout on a main thoroughfare in the capital. A journalist and a political activist were also among the dead. National Police Chief Leon Charles said on Wednesday the shooting took place hours earlier after a spokesperson for a group of disgruntled police officers was killed in the same area.

This group is known as the Phantom 509. They blamed the Phantom 509 associates for the mass murder but provided no evidence.