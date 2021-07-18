Hajj 2021 Coronavirus Pandemic: Hajj 2021 Pilgrims to Mecca Saudi Arabia Amid Corona Virus Pandemic: Hajj 2021 Pilgrimage Amid Corona Virus Pandemic

Riyadh

Amid the corona virus outbreak, pilgrims began to reach the holy city of Mecca for the second Hajj. This time, only 60,000 fully vaccinated people were allowed to travel. Last year, the Hajj also ended without the pandemic spreading. This time the passengers were selected by a lottery system. These passengers were taken by bus to the Grand Mosque in Mecca. Coming here, he made the tour of the Kaaba.

travel like this

Haj ministry spokesman Hisham al-Sayed said 6,000 people arrived here every three hours. Sterilization is completed after the return of each group. According to the ministry, out of 5.58 lakhs, 60,000 people were selected for the Haj. These are all fully vaccinated and free from any chronic illness. Passengers are divided into groups of 20 to 20 to prevent the spread of infection.

Cleanliness continues (Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

Indian passengers did not arrive

Previously, a large number of people from India would also go to the Haj, but given the situation of the Corona outbreak, it was decided this time not to send Indian pilgrims from the Haj. An announcement was made to refund the money to all 230,000 people selected. Last year, only a thousand people already living in Saudi Arabia were selected for the Haj. Under normal circumstances, around 20 Muslim lakhs perform Hajj each year.

tracking via app

Earlier in April, it was reported that the vaccination status should be registered on Saudi Arabia’s Kovid-19 app, Tawakkalna. It was launched last year to track infections. Those who need to visit the Great Mosque or the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, or perform Umrah, must register on Eatmarna, the app for Tawakkalna and Umrah. Authorization will be given depending on the location.