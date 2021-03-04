Hajj 2021 news: Hajj 2021: Know this important condition if you want to go on pilgrimage to Haj, Saudi Arabia has made big announcement – Saudi Arabia says Muslims will need to be vaccinated against covid 19 to perform Hajj 2021

Strong points:

Amid the Corona Crisis, Saudi Arabia announced that it would approve the Hajj although the Saudi government has placed a mandatory condition for the Haj 2021 pilgrimage.

There is good news for millions of Muslims around the world. Amid the Corona virus crisis, the Saudi government has announced that it will approve the Hajj pilgrimage to Muslims around the world this year. However, the Saudi government has imposed a mandatory condition. He said that the Zionists who are on a pilgrimage to the Haj must prove that they have applied the vaccine against the Corona virus.

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said it would place the introduction of the Corona virus vaccine as the most important condition for Mecca’s arrival. Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiyah said it would be mandatory for all Hajj pilgrims to apply the Corona vaccine. However, the Saudi government has yet to say whether or not it will allow pilgrims from outside this year.

Millions of Muslims around the world were shocked

Every year, 2 million people from all over the world, including India, set out on the Hajj pilgrimage. It is believed that the Hajj pilgrimage should be undertaken once in a lifetime. Saudi Arabia took a landmark decision last year in which only a few Hajj pilgrims were allowed, given the threat from Corona. Saudi Arabia has allowed 1,000 people from all over the world who are already in the country to perform the Hajj.

This decision by the Saudi government struck a blow to millions of Muslims around the world who expected to make the pilgrimage. This year, the Haj pilgrimage will start from July 17th. Income from Hajj and Umrah play an important role in the Saudi economy. The Saudi economy is believed to have been severely affected last year by limiting the Hajj pilgrimage.