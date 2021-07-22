Hajj 2021 women’s safety: female soldiers at the mosque in Mecca Saudi Arabia

Riyadh

Thousands of people have reached the holy Mecca Masjid in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage. He might be surprised to see fewer people because of the Corona virus here, there is something else here that probably no one would have expected for the first time. For the first time, female soldiers have been deployed to provide security inside the mosque.

People from all over the world arrive at the Mecca Mosque for Islam’s holiest journey. Dozens of soldiers have been deployed here for the first time since April, who abide by all the rules and regulations necessary for the smooth running of the trip. He wears a khaki uniform which also has a long jacket. Her hair is also covered and there is a mask over her mouth to prevent the corona virus.

female soldiers stationed in Mecca

controversy over women’s rights

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has tried to prove modernization in various ways amid criticism of women’s freedom in the country. However, during this period, those who raised their voices for women’s rights were also faced with actions.

effect of the crown on the hajj

At the same time, this time the corona virus affected the Hajj pilgrimage. This year, only 60,000 people have been authorized to travel and have been vaccinated. This time the passengers were selected by a lottery system. These passengers were taken by bus to the Grand Mosque in Mecca. Coming here, he made the tour of the Kaaba.

According to the ministry, out of 5.58 lakhs, 60,000 people were selected for the Haj. These are all fully vaccinated and free from any chronic illness. Passengers are divided into groups of 20 to 20 to prevent the spread of infection.