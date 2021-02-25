half male half female cardinal bird found: rare bird half male half female seen in America, seen only once in life

Washington

James R. Hill III, a bird watcher in the American city of Pennsylvania, managed to photograph a rare bird that is half male and half female. James said that this kind of bird is only lucky enough to see once in a lifetime. James has worked for birds for 48 years. This bird is only one bird in a million.

The male part of this rare cardinal bird is red and the female part is brownish white. James said this bird is half male and half middle female, which is very rare. He said this change in this bird is due to double fertilization. In this, the female’s eggs develop with two nuclei and are fertilized by two sperm.

This results in a bilateral male female. In this, the male and female birds are related to each other. James was told by a friend of an unusual bird in front of a house in the valley of Ghent. He said that part of this bird belongs to another species and the other part belongs to another species. Hill shared the photo of this bird on Facebook and gave information.

James said I didn’t believe this bird was half male and half female. He immediately spoke to the owner of the house and he said it was a male cardinal bird and had a white color on his chest. Cardinal birds are found in North and South America. Cardinal birds are known for their bright red color, but this feature only occurs in males. James has captured over 50 photos of this rare bird.