Half of Spaniards to be vaccinated have already received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine

Posted: Tuesday June 08, 2021 6:47 PM

Half of the Spanish population to be vaccinated already has at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. This is confirmed by the update of immunization data that the Ministry of Health performs every day.

According to the document, 50% of those over 16 have already received a dose. In total, around 20,000,000 people are in the process of being vaccinated.

Thus, a new stage of vaccination has been taken, which is heading towards the next goal after reaching 10 million vaccinated last week. Thus, the Government expects the week of June 14 to reach 15 million people immune to COVID across the country.

In the past 24 hours alone, 465,000 doses have been inoculated. Most of them have been referred to the current priority immunization groups, the 40-49 and 50-59 age groups. Among these groups, the first already has 19% of people who have received at least one dose, while the percentage rises to 77.9% in the 50 to 59 age group.

Will the summer goals be met?

All the Autonomous Communities have already started vaccinating people between 40 and 49 years old. The last to join was the Community of Madrid, which announced that it would convene tomorrow the first people from this sector of the population.

With the vaccination of this group advanced in parts of the country, several regional governments have dared to date the following band: people between 30 and 39 years old.

Thus, Castilla-La Mancha hopes to start with this group in mid-June, while Andalusia or Cantabria are talking about starting the vaccination of under 40s in early July. Others, like the Canary Islands, already do.

If this is the case, the goals of vaccinating 70% of the population by the end of August could even be advanced. To make this possible, Fernando Simón has already opened the door to be vaccinated in a community other than that of residence during the summer. This way, those who are on vacation for a long time in another region will be able to administer the COVID vaccine by making a temporary change of sanitary residence.

Likewise, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has already set the date for the vaccination of minors between 12 and 17 years old. According to the ministry’s forecasts, this group could start receiving the first doses two weeks before the start of the school year. That is to say between the end of August and the beginning of September.