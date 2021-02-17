Digital gap in professional profiles: half of Spaniards were not trained in digital skills before COVID-19

Digital transformation is a process that has been present for several years in the vast majority of companies in our country. The emergence of the coronavirus in early 2020 and the period of containment and post-pandemic that followed helped to significantly accelerate this process.

As stated in the latest World Economic Forum report, The Future of Jobs, in the current scenario, the adoption of technology by businesses will transform many of today’s tasks, jobs and skills by 2025. Specifically, 41% of companies plan to expand the recruitment of professionals for specialized jobs. In this context, it is worth considering to what extent Spanish companies and their workers are ready to immediately tackle digital transformation.

Before the arrival of COVID-19, the idea of ​​digital transformation workers was still distant, in a context where only 1 in 4 employees were authorized to telework. However, the enforced adoption of telework during childbirth – a period in which up to 55% of employed people admit to having worked remotely – has completely changed this perception.

Hyper-accelerated digital transformation

According to data from the InfoJobs report on digital transformation, robotization and the development of new technologies, 66% of the working population said before the pandemic that digital transformation and robotization had changed their profession. In addition, 71% consider that these processes do not jeopardize their current job. However, half of the workers admitted before COVID that they were not taking training on new technologies.

“These results suggest that the arrival of the coronavirus has forced Spaniards and businesses to face digital transformation without being really prepared,” explains Romn Campa, CEO of InfoJobs. “Digital transformation is a challenge and an opportunity for the future of employment. In this sense, it is very important that the government allocate funds and carry out the necessary programs to contribute to the education and training of young people and the training of professionals.

The ‘threat’ of the digital transformation of unemployment

The results of the InfoJobs report show significant differences according to the level of occupation. Thus, only 26% of employees believe that digital transformation and robotization can endanger their work; against 41% of the unemployed. And it is that the possibilities of training in digital skills and new technologies are more complicated for this group, which usually has to resort to their own means to do so.

In all cases, beyond digital skills, it will be the so-called soft skills that companies value the most in the medium and long term. “Living with technology will change the distribution of work roles. While the most routine tasks will be in the hands of machines, soft skills associated with critical thinking, emotional intelligence or the ability to adapt to change will be essential for profiles in the future, ”says Campa.

Managers, those who most perceive the influence of digital transformation

Spanish business leaders are the ones who, in the highest percentage, say they notice the effects of digital transformation in their work. Thus, 28% indicate that it affected their current job. They are followed by middle managers (25.5%) and, finally, by the rest of the employees (22%).

Administrative staff and qualified office professionals, the two most wary professions of digital transformation and robotization.

Finally, the professional profiles who see their profession in danger the most with the arrival of digital transformation and robotization would be, in the first place, administrative staff, with 21% of mentions; follow-up of qualified office professionals (17%); and sellers and sellers (8%).

