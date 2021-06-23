Half of the Spanish population has at least one dose of the vaccine

Posted: Wednesday June 23 2021 7:37 PM

Spain has once again set a daily record for doses administered in a single day. In the past 24 hours, Spanish health workers have inoculated 680,540 sera, reaching more than half of the population with at least one dose.

In the last day, Spain took another milestone in vaccination, surpassing 15 million people with a full schedule. In addition, the 3.3 million doses administered for the third consecutive week were exceeded.

Figures which show that the vaccination campaign is progressing “like a gunshot”, as the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, expressed it during the press conference at the end of the Interterritorial Council.

“We are going to the next goal, which is July 19 to reach 50% of the population with a full guideline,” said the minister, who recalled the goal that the government set itself last week of get immunity soon after mid-July. half of the Spanish population.

A total of 23,772,029 people residing in Spain have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is equivalent to 50.1% of the population. Likewise, 15,138,439 Spaniards completed the vaccination schedule, or 31.9% of the population.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 37,560.62 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered. Of the 15,138,439 Spaniards who received the full directive, the majority are over 80 (2.8 million), followed by those aged 70 to 79 (3.8 million) and 50 to 59 (4 ,1 million).

Currently, all people over the age of 80 are fully vaccinated, as well as 96.4% of those aged 70 to 79. Likewise, from 50 to 59 years old, 59.5% received the complete pattern, and between 60 and 69 years old, 34.6%.

So far this year, Spain has received a total of 41,249,455 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 44.1% of those acquired, or 93,509,245.