Halo 4 now available for Windows 10 – Microsofters

Today is a very important day for 343 Industries. After years of work, today they are completing the work done on Halo: The Master Chief Collection. After years of hard work by the 343 Industries team, we’re proud to announce that Halo 4, the missing game, has officially arrived on PC for Xbox Game Pass for PC, Microsoft Store, and Steam. In addition, there are also optimizations for the Xbox Series X | S. In order to live a unique experience in the adventures of the Master Chief. But, they always want to offer more.

Halo 4, the latest installment of the Master Chief Collection arrives on Windows 10

In Halo 4, the threat of humanity’s extinction at the hands of the Covenant has been averted. But things have turned from bad to worse as an old evil awakens. Trapped and lost in an alien world, the Master Chief must find a way home while unraveling a sinister plot worked out by the Forerunners. Return to the Master Chief’s Mjolnir armor to try and fight from a Forerunner world. While preventing the Didact from completing the mission begun about 100,000 years ago; eradicate humanity.

Along with Halo 4’s sensational campaign, you’ll find the full set of 25 multiplayer maps. As well as an updated armor customization system that lets you change more parts than ever before. Those looking for other ways to play can team up with a friend in Spartan Ops Co-op Missions. These are backed up by episodic story-driven content where the main campaign ends.

Enjoy Halo like never before on Xbox Series X | S

In addition to completing the PC collection, today also marks the release of Halo: The Master Chief Collection Optimized for Xbox Series X | S. Those who play on the new consoles will have a number of newly enhanced and updated features available to them, including:

120 FPS Campaign and Multiplayer on Xbox Series X and Series S 4K resolution on Xbox Series X 1080p resolution on Xbox Series S Enhanced split screen playback Adjustable FOV

Now we might think that with this 343 Industries is finishing its work with Halo: The Masterchief Collection. However, they will continue to offer new features, updates and new seasons in Halo: The Master Chief Collection in 2021 (with even more customization options).

So keep an eye out for Halo Waypoint, as well as Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. Once we hear from you, you will know it immediately from us. Excellent news for all fans of the Halo saga.