Halo Infinite could be Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatible – Old Sport Republic

News game Halo Infinite could be compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Posted on Jun 1st, 2021 at 9:40 PM, Updated on Jun 1st, 2021 at 9:51 PM Currently being tested with Xbox Insiders, Dolby Vision, which could improve brightness and colors Deserve a beautiful presentation as it is compatible with one of the most anticipated games of the year. In any case, a special mention on the Dolby site suggests this. We have known since March that Halo Infinite, expected by the end of the year, will be compatible with Dolby Atmos technology, which promises audio immersion of as good quality as in the cinema. Today the Dolby site updated their product sheets and the mention of Dolby Vision appeared on the Halo Infinite page before disappearing. Obviously you have to have compatible peripherals, but the Gears 5 and Resident Evil Village players who got to experience it seem to have been taken over. However, Microsoft has indicated that, contrary to an article published on the official blog, an exclusivity agreement has not been signed for either of the two technologies. Xbox Squad colleagues, the recent experience with Dolby Vision on Xbox has not been very encouraging. Titles like Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem benefited briefly, but the many technical problems forced the teams to withdraw. If you’ve been waiting for Halo Infinite, there’s a good chance we’ll hear about it on June 13th at 7:00 p.m. ET. On this day Microsoft will hold its E3 2021 conference, which of course will attend Bethesda, which has been bought by the American giant.

By MalloDelic, Jeuxvideo.com Journalist MP