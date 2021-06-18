Hamas condom bomb: Israel to send 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Palestinians

Strong points:

Israel to deliver 1 million doses of corona virus vaccine to Palestine Hamas terrorists fire condom bombs daily from Gaza Strip, Israel is also taking action

Israel is troubled these days by the bomb attacks on condoms from Palestine. Terrorist groups operating in the Gaza Strip have been targeting Israeli border towns since the ceasefire with Hamas. Despite all this, Israel, showing humanity, has announced that it will deliver 1 million doses of the corona virus to Palestine. These vaccines will soon be handed over to Palestinian Authority officials.

Israel vaccinated 85% of the population

Israel said that as part of a United Nations program to deliver vaccines to countries in need, the vaccine would be handed over to the Palestinian Authority upon receipt. Israel has vaccinated 85 percent of the adults of its population. He is criticized for not sharing doses of the vaccine with Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza.

New Israeli government announced vaccine

The deal to provide vaccines to Palestinians was announced after Israel’s new government was sworn in on Sunday. Israeli Foreign Minister and government number two Yeir Lepid tweeted that Israel today reached an agreement to transfer 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Palestinian Authority. We will continue to find effective ways to cooperate for the benefit of the people of the region.

This is how condom bombs are made

According to Israeli firefighters, these firebombs are prepared by placing local explosive devices in balloons, inflated condoms or plastic bags. Because of this, there were fires in at least 400 places in southern Israel. On the other hand, Hamas-controlled Al-Aqsa TV claimed that an Israeli drone plane was shot down in Gaza City. It is also said in the newspapers that Hamas fired from the Israeli side with heavy machine guns.

Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinians protested again today after Friday prayers at the premises of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. During this, he had a sporadic clash with the Israeli police, in which three protesters were injured. At the start of last month, Israel and Gaza fought for 11 days after a series of violent clashes in April and May. The Red Crescent emergency service said two Palestinians were injured by a rubber bullet, while a third person was hit by a stone.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is Islam’s third holiest site

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam, while Jews call it the Temple Mount due to the location of the temples mentioned in the Bible. Violence has often been seen here between Israelis and Palestinians. This time, the police avoided entering the premises and appeared to act with more patience. Hundreds of people demonstrated after Friday prayers in response to Tuesday’s rally of Jewish ultra-nationalists. It is said that slogans like “Arabon ta mort aaye” and “Your colony will burn” were used during the gathering of ultra-nationalist Jews.