Hamas Hezbollah Relations: Why Hezbollah Attacks Israel, Why Hezbollah Is Known: Why Hezbollah Attacks Israel, All About Hezbollah

Israeli Air Force fighter jets destroyed several missile launch sites in Lebanon early Thursday with their precision bombing. On Wednesday, several rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon. These rockets landed in an open area in northern Israel, due to which there had been a fire. After that, Israel retaliated by firing cannon shells first, then later with fighter jets and bombarded the interior of Lebanon.

Palestinian terrorists attacked with help from Hezbollah

Palestinian terrorist groups operating in Lebanon are believed to be behind the attack. Lebanon’s largest extremist organization, Hezbollah, has not claimed responsibility for the attacks. On the other hand, some experts believe that Hezbollah is the greatest threat to Israel. However, it is unlikely that Palestinian groups operating in Lebanon could operate without permission from Hezbollah.

Who is Hezbollah?

Hezbollah is a radical Shiite terrorist organization in Lebanon. The Hezbollah organization began in 1982 when Israel invaded southern Lebanon. However, Hezbollah was officially created in 1985. Since then, Hezbollah fighters have continued to attack Israel. Israel also carried out several operations against Hezbollah.

How was Hezbollah born?

The script of Hezbollah’s birth dates back to the founding of Israel. In 1943, there was a political agreement between Shiites, Sunnis and Christians in Lebanon. By virtue of this, Sunni Muslims were given the post of Prime Minister, while Christians were given the post of President and Shia Muslims were given the post of Speaker of Parliament. In such a situation, the Lebanese Prime Minister could only become a Sunni Muslim. This agreement lasted for about 25 years, but due to the arrival of Sunni Muslims from Palestine, the religious equations in Lebanon began to be disrupted. This is the reason why Shia Muslims began to fear being ousted from power in Lebanon.

Lebanese Shiites united against Sunnis

This led to a civil war between Shia and Sunni Muslims in Lebanon in 1975. Meanwhile, Palestinian fighters took the opportunity to attack Israel from southern Lebanon. After that, in retaliation in 1978, Israel occupied many parts of Lebanon. Meanwhile, in 1979, the government changed to Shiite-majority Iran and began to arm vulnerable Shiites in Lebanon.

Hezbollah was born in 1982

After that the name Hezbollah first emerged in 1982. Hezbollah meant the party of Allah. As part of this, persecuted Shiite fighters from Lebanon were recruited and Iran began to use them against Israel. Hezbollah quickly became the largest Shiite armed organization in the Middle East. In 1985, Hezbollah issued a manifesto announcing the expulsion of Western forces from Lebanon. He also wrote about the destruction of Israel and respecting Iran’s supreme religious leader.