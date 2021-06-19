hamdullah mohib tweet: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Afghan NSA continues war of words over Pakistan’s ties to the Taliban

Kabul

The ongoing dispute between Pakistan and Afghanistan appears to be catching up. Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib once again made such a tweet about Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on which Islamabad expressed strong displeasure. A few days ago, the Afghan NSA called Pakistan a chaklaghar. Whereupon Qureshi was furious and said that since I heard your call my blood was boiling. Qureshi also asserted that as Foreign Minister of Pakistan, I say no Pakistani will shake your hand or talk to you.

How the Qureshi-Mohib conflict began

In fact, a day earlier Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi gave an interview to Tolo News of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Qureshi had given the Taliban a big blow for the ongoing violence in Afghanistan. He said the Taliban are not only responsible for the violence in Afghanistan, but also responsible for those who do not want to bring peace to war-torn Afghanistan. Obviously, his target was the current government of Afghanistan.

Qureshi was surrounded by the leader of his own country

This Tolo News video was retweeted by Afrasiab Khattak, a Pashtun leader of the Awami National Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan’s home state. He mocked the fact that the Taliban already has a foreign minister, so why would he need another? Pakistan’s neutrality in Afghanistan has never been credible and this interview also lifted that mask. The Afghan conflict is on a completely internal path, is Pakistan sure to reap what it sowed?

Afghan NSA reacted to same leader’s tweet

Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib retweeted the same tweet from Pakistani leader Afrasiab Khattak from his username. Because of this tweet, the tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan has increased a lot. Hamdullah Mohib criticized Qureshi’s interview statement, writing that it comes as the Taliban continue their violent attacks on Afghans across the country. We know how and why they (the Taliban) are able to do it. Qureshi is either ignorant, ignorant, or collaborator. He can even rule out the fact that Osama was found next to the Pakistani military headquarters.

Pak furious again over Afghan NSA statement

Pakistan’s foreign ministry has expressed strong displeasure at the statement. In a statement, he said: “We strongly condemn the unsubstantiated allegations of the Afghan national security adviser regarding Pakistan’s interference in their internal affairs.” The statement also said that the whole world has recognized Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process. The ongoing vulgar and inappropriate statements by the Afghan NSA are cause for concern as they are repeated attempts to sabotage the peace process through its office.