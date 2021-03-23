Hana Jalloul, Secretary of State for Migration, will be Angel Gabilondo’s number 2 in Madrid

Publication: Tuesday 23 March 2021 09:24

Hana Jalloul, current Secretary of State for Migration, will be the second PSOE candidacy in the Community of Madrid elections led by Ángel Gabilondo, as laSexta has learned.

Jalloul was already a Socialist Member of the Assembly of Madrid this legislature, from its start in June 2019 until January 28, 2020, when she was appointed Secretary of State for Migration, of the Ministry of Inclusion, of Social security and Migration.

Gabilondo and PSOE-M general secretary José Manuel Franco will present Jalloul as number 2 on the socialist list at an event this afternoon.

Born in Zaragoza on April 8, 1978 of a Lebanese father, Jalloul holds a doctorate from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) in the Department of International Relations and Public International Law and a degree in political science and administration. She was junior expert in two European Commission projects in Lebanon for three years and political assistant in the European Union Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the Lebanese legislative elections of 2009. Her CV also includes her experience in as an associate professor. Carlos III University where he taught the Master in Geopolitics and Strategic Studies.