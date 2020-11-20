Happy Birthday Joe Biden: America: Joe Biden, 78, to take charge of Superpower Country after two months – US President-elect Joe Biden’s birthday is 78 today

Washington

Democratic Party Leader Joe Biden, who was elected 46th President, is celebrating his 78th birthday today. Joe Biden will remember his birthday. Biden defeated Republican candidate Donald Trump in the recently concluded presidential election. Biden will take the most powerful position in the world next year.

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, just two months from today. Biden will be the oldest American president. Previously, this record was named after Ronald Reagan (77). Current President Donald Trump is 4 years younger than Biden. Biden’s team released his medical history last year, saying he’s perfectly fit to take command of America even after such an age.

The future American president can celebrate the birthday with his favorite ice cream. Ice cream is one of Biden’s favorite foods, according to Barack Obama. Previously, Biden had congratulated Kamala Harris on her birthday, saying they hoped the two leaders could celebrate the New Year with ice cream at the White House. After winning the presidential election, his dream will now come true.

Biden, 78, has served as a senator six times. Biden failed in the presidential race in 1988 and 2008. Thrilled to become president, veteran leader Biden, who arrived from Delaware, made his biggest breakthrough by managing to win a presidential race in the South Carolina Democratic Party primary on February 29, beating all its rivals.

Biden spent five decades in Washington

Biden, who spent five decades in Washington, was a face well known to the American public, having served as vice president twice during the tenure of then-President Barack Obama. As a Delaware state senator for nearly three decades and during his eight-year tenure under the Obama regime, he has always been a champion of strengthening Indo-American relations. Biden was also instrumental in passing the Indo-US nuclear deal.

Biden also has a large number of Americans of Indian descent with close ties to Indian politicians. In July, during a campaign to raise money for the election, Biden said Indo-Americans were natural partners. Recalling his eight-year tenure as vice president, he spoke of strengthening relations with India and also said that Indo-American relations would remain his priority if elected president.

Was a senator in 1972 at the age of 29

Born in Pennsylvania in 1942, Joe Robinette Biden Jr. studied at the University of Delaware and then graduated with a law degree in 1968. Biden was first elected a senator in Delaware in 1972 and served six times. Biden, who became a senator at the age of 29, is the youngest senator to become a leader.