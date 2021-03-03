harmful effects of solar radiation: harmful solar storm on earth: harmful solar storm on earth

A powerful geomagnetic storm is heading towards Earth. With these winds coming from the sun, solar particles move through space at a speed of 500 km per second. For this reason, the equipment dependent on the terrestrial satellite can be obstructed. These satellite signals can interfere with the warming of the Earth’s upper atmosphere. NOAA experts say they can cause the Arctic Aurora Borealis.

Shimmering aurora

Due to this storm, electricity can flow through power lines faster, causing transformers to fly and power to fail. Such storms are placed in class G-2. Aurora is the light produced by the collision of the solar wind in the earth’s magnetosphere. Blue and green lights present a captivating sight that people expect to see. In the northern hemisphere, the appearance of the aurora borealis or aurora borealis, spreads wonders in the sky. The Northern Lights can be seen with a much brighter aura than a strong thunderstorm.

There is danger of solar storms

Solar storms can also impact satellite technology. Solar winds can heat Earth’s outer atmosphere, which can affect satellites. This can cause interruptions to GPS navigation, mobile phone signals and satellite TV. Current in power lines can be fast, which can also cause transformers to fly. However, this is usually the case because the Earth’s magnetic field acts as a protective shield against it.

Loss of technology

The last such powerful storm came in 1859 when the telegraph system in Europe was shut down. Experts believe it is very important to study solar storms and preserve their technology and equipment from them. This radiation can cause billions of dollars in damage to the earth and it takes many years to rebuild the collapsed infrastructure.