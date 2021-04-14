Harvard University Research: Slapping a Child May Stop His Brain Development: Slapping a Child May Stop His Brain Development

Washington

Guardians or parents are often slapped for punishing children in India. There will be many of us whose childhood will be filled with such memories. But now scientists at Harvard University have claimed that slapping children can affect their brain development. To detect this fact, scientists studied the effect of slapping on the brains of 147 children.

The effect of the slap equals malnutrition and violence

Researchers have found that slapping, as much as malnutrition and violence, can affect children’s mental development. During this research, children who were slapped showed a greater neural response in several areas of the prefrontal cortex (PFC). This can take away children’s decision-making power and the power to rule the situation.

It is illegal to kill children in many countries

Slapping children is legal in the United States, while Scotland in the United Kingdom has completely banned corporal punishment against children since 2020. In England, parents can slap a child, but it must not injure, inflate or inflate. scratch. If such an effect appears on the child’s body, legal action can be taken against the parents concerned.

Anxiety and Depression in Children

New research from the Harvard team is based on existing studies that show active activity in certain areas of children’s brains. Katie A., author of this research and professor of psychology at Harvard, said: “We know that children whose families use corporal punishment.” These children can suffer from anxiety, depression, behavioral problems, and other mental health issues.

MRI reported the effect of the slap

Katie A and her three colleagues analyzed data on the effects of slapping on the bodies of children aged 3 to 11. They examined each child using a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine. This machine uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images inside the body. This gave him two types of photographs. Some children’s faces were scared, while others had neutral faces.