Hasél, the Zerolo law and the debate on “ democratic normality ”

Madrid

Publication: Saturday, February 20, 2021 7:02 AM

During the most difficult days of the pandemic, the government responded to messages from the opposition that there was “government for a while,” making it clear they would exhaust the legislature and beef up in the face of criticism.

This is what Pablo Iglesias said in December, when they defended the general state budgets which already put the alliance between the PSOE and United We Can on the ropes. It is also one of his most remarkable achievements, but the road leaves bigger and bigger wounds.

Before arriving this week, key in relations between the two factions, there were debates such as the departure of the King Emeritus of Spain, the increase in the electricity bill or the inter-professional minimum wage, not to mention pensions. , expulsions or the situation of Catalan politicians. in prison.

While it seemed that the situation was enjoying a sort of tense calm, this week all the alarms were raised on different fronts. The latest came from the president of the government himself, Pedro Sánchez, who distanced himself from United We Can by condemning the unrest that has taken place in recent days due to the arrest of rapper Pablo Hasél, which he considers “inadmissible in a full democracy.”

The “ democratic normality ” and the Zerolo law

It is this expression, that of “democratic normality”, which also raised differences between the PSOE and United We Can. Pablo Iglesias believes that “there is no situation of full political and democratic normality” in our country due to the situation of political trials in prison, to which Margarita Robles and Arancha González responded with great insistence Laya.

In the case of the Minister of Defense, she mentioned this term when speaking of the riots in the mobilizations against the arrest of rapper Pablo Hasél, affirming that “violence can never be justified”. This response from Robles comes after Unidos Podemos did not condemn these acts. “I do not share the silence in the face of violence,” he told Al Rojo Vivo this Friday, also responding to Ione Belarra’s comments about the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, at this point, we add “democratic normalcy” and the Hasel riots to the already complicated cocktail of controversies the coalition government has experienced in recent hours, but they have not been the most serious. Its clearest division came with the vote on the Zerolo law.

And it is that the law on equal treatment led to the great first public division between the two formations, with United We can qualify the PSOE as “unjust” to the Congress of Deputies for having presented this measure “unilaterally” . LaSexta was able to learn more about the monumental anger that reigns in the Violet formation on this issue, which believes that its government partner is trying to make the Ministry of Equality, led by Irene Montero, powerless.

Is the breakdown of the coalition on the table?

What led to this discomfort? United We can abstain from voting and try to convince other government partners to abstain as well, considering that the “red lines” have been crossed. De la Moncloa, they are aware that this law will raise “a lot of tension in the coalition”, as they acknowledged at LaSexta.

From the PSOE they make it clear that it “cannot continue like this”. Socialist ministers consulted by LaSexta believe that Sánchez should make a gesture of authority to normalize this situation, since they feel “as if they are at the top of a powder keg”.

Of course, despite these clear, obvious and more than ever public tensions, “it is not on the road map” of the Prime Minister to break the PSOE-United coalition we can. It’s a scenario they expected in a little over a year, not now, when they’ve only been in partnership for a year and have a lot more debate to go through.