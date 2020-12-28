hassan nasrallah threatens Israel: Hezbollah threatens Israel, double our missiles, can attack anywhere – hezbollah hassan nasrallah threatens Israel we have a double arsenal of guided missiles that can attack

Strong points:

Amid continuing tensions in West Asia, the Lebanese leader of Hezbollah claimed on Sunday that his organization had doubled its missile capacity in a year. Not only that, but it also thwarted Israel’s attempt to stop acquiring these missiles. Hassan Nasrallah said in an interview with Arab Arab TV al-Maidin in Beirut that the terrorist organization Hezbollah now has the capacity to attack anywhere in Israel and take over Palestinian territories.

Nasrallah said Israel threatened to attack Hezbollah bases in the eastern Bakka region through US authorities. He said if Israel did this, Hezbollah would respond to such attacks as well. In recent months, Israel has expressed concern that Hezbollah is trying to set up a missile manufacturing center.

“ Take revenge for the death of Kasim Sulemani ”

Nasrallah said in a four hour interview that there is a lot about Hezbollah that Israel does not know because it is very secret. Nasrallah said the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration were important and that caution was required. Hezbollah is Iran’s main support organization, through which its hostility towards Israel is well known. He also had numerous conflicts with Israel.

Nasrallah reiterated that Iran and its allies would avenge the death of Kasim Sulemani, the commander-in-chief of the “Iranian Revolutionary Guards”. Sulaimani died in an American attack on Iraq a year earlier. He said, “Revenge will surely be taken. It doesn’t matter how long it takes. Nasrallah also reiterated his revenge for the death of a Hezbollah fighter in Syria.