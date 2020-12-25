Have you received a Windows 10 PC? We teach you how to configure it

On Christmas Day, many lucky people will experience the illusion of receiving a fantastic PC with Windows 10 as a gift. COVID has sparked the demand for computers, especially laptops, among workers and students around the world whole. Online meetings have emerged, teams are coordinated in a decentralized manner and software like Microsoft Teams is already part of our lives.

Today, from the Microsofters, we want to show you how to set up your new PC with Windows 10. We know how tedious it can be to set up a new computer for someone who isn’t very familiar with the subject. By following these quick tips, you can do it in minutes and start enjoying it today. Dark!

1. Windows 10 setup wizard

Source: Microsofters

We start with the Windows Update Assistant (unmistakable thanks to its characteristic blue background and the intervention of Cortana, the Windows 10 virtual assistant). He will ask you the following questions:

Region and language: you select yours. Enter the Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection: the wizard will require a connection very soon to be able to offer you all the options later. Enter your Wi-Fi password or connect the PC via Ethernet. Account and PIN: You can use Windows 10 with a Microsoft account or just a local account. The Microsoft account (with Hotmail or Outlook termination) is particularly useful for being able to access a multitude of features such as those detailed below. The PIN code is necessary when we have other means of connection, such as the fingerprint reader or facial recognition. Activity History: If you enable it, you can maintain a workflow between different devices sharing a Microsoft account. If you no longer have devices, you can deactivate this option. Phone number: it will ask you for the phone number to configure the Your Phone application, which will allow you to link your PC with Windows 10 and your Android phone. Thanks to it, you can open phone applications on your PC (not natively, but via a “mirror”), display notifications or photos. OneDrive: We recommend that you enable OneDrive cloud backup so that your most important files are not at risk. Also, the OneDrive integration in Windows 10 File Explorer is fantastic. Online voice recognition: If we enable this feature, Windows will collect our voice data in order to recognize us and use features such as voice dictation or Cortana. Location: If we agree to send our location information to Microsoft, they will offer us services based on it, such as the El Tiempo app. Find My Device: It also collects our location data so that it can provide us with detailed information about the location of our equipment in the event of theft or loss. Diagnostic data: we have two options: send all or part of our data to Microsoft. If we choose the “Basic” option, they will only collect what is strictly necessary. If we choose “Complete”, we agree to send information to Microsoft about the pages we visit, the applications we use, etc. Personalized Experiences: Windows will ask us if we allow it to use our diagnostic data to send us ads or suggest apps based on our usage. Advertising ID: We agree that our usage data may be collected to provide us with personalized advertising based on our advertisers tastes.

Don’t worry if you’ve made a mistake while setting up your PC with Windows 10, as all of these issues can be changed later by going to Settings> Privacy.

2. Windows 10 Updates

Source: Microsofters

Once you are done with the Windows 10 setup wizard, you will land on the famous Windows desktop and you can continue setting up your computer. The next step is to go to Settings (you’ll find it on the left side of the Start menu, with a gear icon). Once in the app, we will enter “Update & Security” and click on “Check for updates”. The PC may have already checked for updates and is working on it, in which case it is best to leave it running.

It is important for you to know that although the PC will ask you to restart to apply updates, it does not mean that you are done. We recommend that you reopen the settings and go to the same section to click the “Check for updates” option again. You’re done when I show you an “Everything is up to date!” Message.

3. Download the latest drivers

Source: Microsofters

On another occasion, we showed you how to update your PC’s drivers under Windows 10. Know, in short, that drivers are the “links” between the operating system and your PC’s hardware. They allow everything to function as it should: graphics, screen, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth …

Windows Update not only checks for Windows updates, but can also find many driver updates if the manufacturer in question has released them. In the case of laptops, many manufacturers preinstall their own support application, including a driver update tool. This is the case of Lenovo Vantage, Huawei PC Manager, HP Support Assistant or Acer Care Center.

Do not use third-party applications to download drivers. Windows Update and / or the manufacturer’s app are all you need. If you are more advanced users, you can search for them on the websites of different providers.

4. Remove the bloatware

Source: Microsofters

“Bloatware” are the many preinstalled applications that many manufacturers put into their laptops (most of them unnecessary and resulting from agreements between companies). It could be McAfee Antivirus (which we recommend uninstalling to quit Microsoft Defender, the antivirus built into Windows 10), games of all kinds, or manufacturer apps.

Here you have to follow a maxim: if you don’t know what something is, don’t uninstall it. If you are not sure what an app is, you can open it to examine it or search for information in your favorite search engine. Do not rush to delete items indiscriminately, as you may be eliminating useful software. An example of useful applications that manufacturers install might be audio software (such as Nahimic or Dolby Audio) or its supporting application.

To uninstall apps in Windows 10, you have three options:

Uninstall from the Start menu: click on the Start menu icon and you will have a column on the left with all the installed applications. Right click on the one you want to remove and click “Uninstall”. Uninstall from Settings: Go to Settings> Apps and you’ll see a list of all your installed apps. All you need to do is left click on any of them to bring up the options and click “Uninstall”. Uninstall from Control Panel: If you’re new to Windows 10 and liked the old way of uninstalling programs on Windows, you can still use it. All you need to do is type “Control Panel” into Windows 10’s search bar to access it, then under “Programs” choose the option “Uninstall a program”.

5. Personalize your PC

Source: Microsofters

Finally, you probably want to add a personal touch to your brand new PC. To do this, you will need to go to the Settings> Personalization section. There you will find different sections such as “Background”, “Colors”, “Lock screen” and “Themes”. Play around with the settings to your liking, it’s very intuitive and there’s nothing written about tastes.

We only want to tell you two things: the first is that in the “Color” section you can choose whether you want to use the light theme or the dark theme. The second concerns funds. While we trust your wonderful judgment (every now and then you have to lend your ear), we know that it is not easy to find a selection of top notch funds and in different resolutions. We recommend a website like WallpaperHub: it has a large selection of backgrounds, a modern and intuitive design, and is ad-free. Its use is a delight compared to other more common web pages. Its collection of funds is small, but all meet minimum quality requirements.