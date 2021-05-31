He delivers a bouquet of flowers to his mom by helicopter – ScoopCube

the essentials A son brought his mother a bouquet of flowers in a helicopter on Mother’s Day, Sunday, in Pas-de-Calais.

Hard to compete with Patrick’s gift! To celebrate his mother and to say all his love to her, this man arrived with a bouquet of flowers by helicopter in Rety in the Pas-de-Calais.

It must be said that Patrick is a flight operator for the French Navy. He can therefore easily access a helicopter. He did this with the consent of the Navy. On board a helicopter from the Lanvéoc-Poulmic naval airport in Brittany, he traveled to his mother’s house in Pas-de-Calais.

“It was one of the last flights of my career. I had never flown over my region in 29 years,” Patrick told the Actu Pas-de-Calais website. “It wasn’t a random flight that landed me anywhere. It’s my country.”

Patrick’s mother was very moved by her son’s attention. We understand!