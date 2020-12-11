“He has neither more nor less obligations nor rights than other citizens”

Posted: Friday December 11, 2020 1:10 PM

Pedro Sánchez responds to Isabel Díaz Ayuso for having declared, about the King Emeritus, that “we are not all equal before the law”. Without naming her, the Prime Minister declared: “King Juan Carlos has neither more nor less obligations nor rights than other citizens. He has the same tax obligations. I say this through the statements of a regional leader.

The president of the Community came out on Thursday in defense of Juan Carlos I before the Assembly in Madrid, after having paid the monarch emeritus nearly 700,000 euros to the Public Treasury to regularize his tax situation. “The law is the same for everyone, but we are not all the same. Before the law.”

“Here, all citizens regularize their situation when they consider it,” said the regional president, in response to a question from Más Madrid on the matter, adding that “they can be footballers, celebrities of all kinds or politicians from any party “.

However, the head of the PP, without any complex, made the distinction between the figure of the king and the rest of the Spaniards. “King Juan Carlos is not like you, far from it,” Ayuso told MP Pablo Perpinyà, in an intervention in which he argued that “he is not just another citizen, he is not like you”.

The head of the regional executive praised the former head of state, assuring that “he has been a great ambassador of our country for many years” and that “thanks to his work we have been able to move from a dictatorship with which he did not get along particularly well to a democracy “.

“The monarchy represents all Spaniards,” said Ayuso, who expressed “respect for King Juan Carlos and for his career”. “He is not just another citizen, he is not like you”, added the president, to then affirm, this time, that “before the law we are all equal”. “As an anonymous taxpayer, I will not be the one who will have to talk about his relationship with the Treasury,” he said.

Subsequently, the regional president published a tweet in which she clarified that “all citizens are equal before the law but Don Juan Carlos was not just another citizen”.