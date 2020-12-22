he noted his meetings with PP donors

Published: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 12:57 PM

Police found an agenda in the home of Luis Bárcenas’ former driver with notes on the meetings the former Popular Party treasurer held with people who donated money to the training.

This finding represents a link between box B of the PP and the “Kitchen” operation, which investigates the alleged espionage of the party with its former treasurer.

In the agenda that investigators located, Sergio Ríos detailed the appointments and meetings that the former treasurer had with party donors in his vehicle.

During the search of the driver’s home, they also found three cell phones and a USB stick with more than 400 images of the follow-up of Francisco Javier Gómez de Liaño, Luis Bárcenas’ lawyer.

In his statement before Judge Ríos, he said that the former Commissioner Villarejo had made him understand that behind the operation “ Kitchen ” was the direction of the PP: Mariano Rajoy, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría and Maria Dolores de Cospedal , according to legal sources at LaSexta.

This is what, according to the same sources, the driver assures that Villarejo told him, but he was not overly specific insofar as they were the bosses or gave the orders. In any case, neither Judge Manuel García-Castellón nor anti-corruption prosecutors gave this testimony much credibility.