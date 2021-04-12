Health adds 2,274 infections and 197 deaths this weekend

Updated: Monday, April 12, 2021 6:38 PM

Spain added 2,274 new infections on Monday, of which 2,212 were reported in the past 24 hours. In addition, official data from the Ministry of Health on the coronavirus pandemic count 197 deaths from COVID-19 since Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain 76,525 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,370,256 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

The Ministry of Health is aiming for the mass vaccination campaign which has accelerated this month with the arrival of new vaccines. So much so that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has predicted that this week Spain will have for the first time more people vaccinated with the full schedule (two doses) than infected since the start of the pandemic.