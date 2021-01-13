Health adds 38,869 cases on last day, the worst figure since the start of the pandemic

Updated: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 7:27 PM

The Ministry of Health has updated the figures that reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain and added 38,869 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. Of these cumulative cases, 16,033 were recorded on the last day. In addition, Health added 195 new deaths from the virus.

The data reflects a situation that the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, described as “worrying”, with a significant increase in cases. The accumulated incidence amounts to 492.88 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days.

This indicator rises in all the autonomous communities, in particular in Murcia, which yesterday had a cumulative incidence of 279 and today it passes to 713. It is therefore in second position, behind Extremadura, which is in 1131 cases.

Hospitalizations of coronavirus patients are also increasing, exceeding 18,000 admissions. This translates into a pressure in the silver of 14.64% and in the ICU beds of 27.76%.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, 52,878 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 2,176,089 have been infected with the disease, confirmed by PCR tests.

Communities respond with restrictions to increase in cases

Faced with the increase in cases after the Christmas holidays, some autonomous communities have decided to tighten restrictions to stop the expansion of the third wave.

Thus, Navarra will maintain the closure of the perimeter and has decreed the closure of the hotel activity from 9:00 p.m. For its part, Galicia has brought the curfew forward to 22:00 and only four people will be able to participate in social gatherings.

In Castilla y León, it will not be possible to consume it in bars and restaurants for 14 days and shopping centers, sports centers and betting houses are closed. They also enforce a perimeter closure until the end of the alarm state.

Cantabria also extends the closure of the perimeter, as well as the Valencian Community and Aragon. The same goes for La Rioja and Catalonia, where there are also municipal lockdowns. Extremadura has closed the hotel and restaurant industry and non-essential commerce in major cities, while restricting mobility between municipalities as much as possible.