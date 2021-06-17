Health adds 4,197 infections and 19 deaths in last day

Posted: Thursday June 17 2021 6:45 PM

The Ministry of Health on Thursday added 4,197 new cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths to official data that reflects the evolution of the pandemic in Spain. Of these new infections, a total of 1,801 were recorded in the past 24 hours.

In addition, the cumulative incidence (AI) drops to 96.64 cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days, and maintains the continued decline that has been recorded in recent months. On this occasion, the data fell by 2.14 points compared to that recorded the day before.

With this new register, 80,634 people have already died in our country from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, and a total of 3,753,228 have been infected with the disease, confirmed by PCR test.

The good data on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic is driven by the pace of the vaccination campaign. So that it is also maintained during the summer season, the Public Health Commission this week approved a new update of the vaccination plan that includes new groups ranging from 39 years to 12 children.

And now that the vaccination of minors has already been approved, the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, has announced that she hopes to be able to vaccinate the children in the first week of September, for the start of the school year.