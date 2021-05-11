Health adds 4,941 new infections and 205 deaths in last day

Publication: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 6:26 PM

Spain added this Tuesday 4,941 new coronavirus infections to the official figures reported by the Ministry of Health on the evolution of the pandemic. Of these cases, a total of 2,768 were reported in the past 24 hours. Additionally, deaths from COVID-19 stand at 205 on the last day.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 79,100 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,586,333 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

The panorama reflects that, despite the evolution of the pandemic showing a downward trend, it is very uneven by autonomous community. Thus, last Monday, the director of the Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center stressed that “we continue to have a lot of COVID in Spain”.

However, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has shown his refusal to reapply a state of alarm, a measure which declares “it is over”, and urges regional governments to focus on the triple axis of the current action. : the vaccination. plan, the instruments of the autonomous communities and the instructions of the health authorities.

Further, he insisted that “in 99 days, 70% of group immunity will be achieved” against COVID-19.