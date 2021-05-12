Health adds 6,418 infections and 108 deaths in last day

Publication: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 6:23 PM

The Ministry of Health added on Wednesday 6,418 new cases of coronavirus and 108 deaths to official data which reflects the evolution of the pandemic; figures which reflect an increase in infections but a decrease in deaths compared to the previous day, when there were 4,941 new infections and 205 deaths from the disease. Of these new infections, a total of 3,210 were reported in the past 24 hours.

In total, Spain has already recorded 3,592,751 infections and 79,208 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

After the end of the state of alarm, the panorama changed last week and there are only two communities in which the curfew is maintained: the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community. Although other regions have also requested this measure – Navarra, Euskadi and the Canary Islands – the courts have not found it appropriate to authorize it.

This situation has generated some discomfort and some communities report legal chaos that prevents them from managing the limits and restrictions to stop contagions. However, the executive insists that communities have “broad instruments” to deal with the pandemic.