Health adds 8,788 infections and 126 deaths in last day

Publication: Wednesday April 7, 2021 5:53 PM

The Ministry of Health added 8,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday to the official figures on the evolution of the pandemic. Specifically, a total of 5,309 new cases have been added in the past 24 hours. Additionally, deaths from COVID-19 stand at 126 on the last day.

Since the start of the pandemic, 76,037 people have died in Spain from the coronavirus and a total of 3,326,736 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

These data reflect an upward trend in coronavirus cases in Spain, as Health spokesperson Fernando Simón confirmed last Monday. However, he clarified that this increase is “much softer” than that recorded in other waves of the pandemic.

Now the eye is set on vaccination to reduce infections and prevent increased hospital pressure. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, predicts that 33 million people will be vaccinated by the end of August in our country.

The worst news about vaccination comes with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) Safety Committee has concluded that there is a “possible relationship” between doses and blood clots with low platelet counts.

These are the following:

-Difficulty breathing

-Chest pain

– Leg swelling

Persistent abdominal pain (tummy)

-Neurological symptoms, including severe and persistent headache or blurred vision

-Small spots of blood under the skin beyond the injection site