Health adds 88 deaths and 8,665 infections on last day

Publication: Wednesday April 28, 2021 6:28 PM

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 8,665 infections and 88 deaths from COVID-19 in Spain. Of the new coronavirus cases, a total of 4,381 have been notified in the past 24 hours and have been added to official data that reflects the progress of the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 77,943 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,504,799 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

As for vaccination, the only method to end the pandemic, we now know that the Pfizer vaccine will need a third booster dose nine months after the last. This was confirmed by the co-founder of BioNTech / Pfizer, who did not rule out that each year the injection is inoculated, as happens with seasonal flu.