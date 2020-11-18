Health and CCAA to announce set of recommendations for December Bridge and Christmas next week

Publication: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 8:06 PM

The Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities have agreed on a working group to present next week a package of recommendations for the month of December, with a long weekend and Christmas festivities. “There are recommendations which, in our opinion, must be shared to be with the family with a guarantee of safety,” said the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

The CCAA who wishes will participate, even if the minister’s goal is for all regions to adhere to the recommendations.

Among other things, the minister said, they will give instructions to the elderly to safely take advantage of these meetings with their families; recommendations for students to return home, taking care not to harm their families; capacity limitations for religious celebrations; and also recommendations on how to welcome the Three Kings safely for young and old. In short, indications to “express the joy of these dates without increasing the contagion in the following days”, in the words of Illa.

For the Minister of Health, this meeting and future recommendations “are on time”. “We are not late, the autonomous communities have worked but what we have proposed today is to try to do an exercise to bring them together”, he said, on the meaning of meet.

Moreover, Illa showed that he had perceived “an attitude of extreme caution” on the part of regional governments towards the month of December. Some would have explicitly verbalized during the Interterritorial Health Council on Wednesday, according to the minister. Many communities, he insisted, “have already started working on the recommendations”, although he stressed that “until next week we will not have more concrete things”.