Health and communities decide today whether to tighten Easter restrictions due to rebound in infections

Published: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 8:11 AM

The government and the autonomous communities meet this afternoon concerned about the burgeoning rise in infections at the gates of Holy Week, which will put on the table the relevance of further tightening the restrictions in an attempt to avoid the dreaded fourth wave.

Although the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System approved a series of coordinated actions for the San José Bridge and Holy Week a few weeks ago to stop the spread of the virus, the government has not ruled out these days- here that others can be added.

Fear of a fourth wave

Minister Carolina Darias has insisted in recent hours that the Easter plan is a “minimum deal”, and while she hopes no new measures will be adopted, she issues a warning: “We will be vigilant in case where the forces of evolution would “. “The virus is not conquered and it is in our power to prevent a new upturn and a fourth wave,” he said. And that the effects of the bridge were not noticed in the curve, and several European countries have already decreed severe restrictions for Easter

The plan agreed with the communities – which envisaged, among other things, the closure of the perimeter, the night curfew from 11 p.m., the limitation of social gatherings from 4 to 6 people and the ban on meetings between non-cohabitants in homes – it was “a minimum agreement” to which the autonomies can add “more restrictive measures”. But “if the situation changes a lot, another agreement can be considered,” he warned.

Complementary measures

In the same vein, government spokeswoman María Jesús Montero said yesterday that the CISNS would adopt “additional measures” this afternoon to stop transmission, because the experience, like that of last Christmas , has already shown that the consequences of the treatment saving these festivities “are worse”.

The meeting coincides with the controversy generated by the veto of travel between communities when international travel and the arrival of foreign tourists are authorized, which the government justifies by the principle of “reciprocity”.

What the communities will do

For now, in Andalusia, they rule out that restrictions will be tightened after the data slowdown and have asked the central executive to step up surveillance and mobility checks to have greater security, as expressed yesterday the vice-president of the board of directors, Juan Marín and the advisor of the presidency and spokesperson, Elías Bendodo. The Commission therefore recommends maintaining the closure of each of the provinces and extending commercial and reception hours.

Mientras, la portavoz del Govern de la Generalitat, Meritxell Budó, advised that ante los “pequeños incrementos” en algunos indicadores epidemiológicos, “con mucha probabilidad” se prorrogarán las restricciones ya en vigor para frenar el advance del virus durante dos semanas más, incluida Holy Week. Budó wanted to be careful, because the pandemic taught “not to make any categorical statements”. “No scenario can be ruled out,” he added.

In Galicia, the current measures will not be relaxed until after Holy Week; the Xunta will choose to “consolidate” the opening measures before taking “new steps” in the de-escalation process, according to its vice-president, Alfonso Rueda.