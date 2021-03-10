Health and the ACSC decide today with Madrid on the closure of the perimeter

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 6:32 AM

Closure of the perimeter in all autonomous communities, curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and limit of four people for social gatherings. This is the document that the Public Health Commission prepared with the leaders of the autonomous communities for Easter. A text which should be ratified this Wednesday at the Interterritorial Health Council, even if the Community of Madrid continues to oppose it.

But it is also that the health project is considering perimeter closures during the San José Bridge, limiting mobility between March 17 and 21 in communities where Father’s Day is a public holiday.

Madrid is against everything: “We do not agree on either closing the perimeter, or lowering the curfew from 23:00 to 22:00, or reducing the terraces from six to four people per table, that’s a setback for the current measures that Madrid has, “say regional government sources, although they stress that,” of course, we are still complying “.

The Canary Islands also want to avoid the closure of the islands in view of the good data they present compared to other regions of Spain. Canary Islands government health sources have advanced to LaSexta that they have asked the Public Health Commission “for the exceptionality of this closure, alleging the islands’ incidence data and the surveillance system of the entry of tourists “, which they need to have a negative coronavirus test. Thus, they hope that this request will be granted to them at the meeting next Wednesday.

For its part, the government of the Balearic Islands has agreed on the need to delimit the autonomous communities of the peninsula, but it asks that the need to delimit the archipelagos be further assessed where “strict controls are already carried out in arrivals “.

The restrictions raised

The document that the government will propose determines the closure of all autonomies in two periods. Between March 17 and 21, for communities where Father’s Day is a public holiday; and from March 26 to April 9, throughout the country. It also insists on a unified curfew throughout the territory, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Although they open to delay it for an hour, at 11:00 p.m. In this way, communities that have a wider curfew, if the document is approved, should reduce it again, and it is also decided to limit social gatherings in private and public spaces with a maximum of four people. Health suggests they can be up to six people in open public spaces. Mass events, such as Holy Week processions, and celebrations that take place in private spaces, such as a Mass, will also have to respect the capacity defined by the communities. Sanidad wants these rules to be mandatory to prevent each territory from having its own restrictions.

The truth is that while the majority of communities are inclined not to allow mobility, with the rest of the proposed measures there is a bit more divergence. For example, the Xunta de Galicia prefers that the limit of meetings be six people, and believes that the curfew should be studied in the Interritorial. In addition, he announced that he will file an official complaint with the ministry for issuing an unsealed Holy Week document.

For her part, Juanma Moreno, president of the Junta de Andalucía, affirmed that “all the measures aimed at preserving the health of Andalusians and Spaniards seem good to me”. He also spoke at a press conference on Madrid’s position, saying “they have different circumstances and different goals, and what I’m doing is respecting the vote of the Madrid community” .

Other recommendations

The Health Commission document also added a recommendation which it is understood would escape this obligation which they want to implement. Thus, they urge the autonomous communities to “expressly advise against the holding of social gatherings in homes or other closed spaces with non-cohabitants”. A suggestion that seeks to limit social relations as much as possible when it comes to closed spaces.

However, in this latest version of the proposal, the specific recommendation for university students not to return home, which was in a first draft, disappears.

“There can be no Easter”

As might be expected, the measures will be approved in the Interritorial because, as the Minister of Health already pointed out at a press conference, there is “a lot of consensus”. “The word that was repeated the most was ‘caution’,” Carolina Darias said after meeting with health officials in the autonomous regions last week.

The government’s position is adamant: “There should be no debate. After the year of sacrifice we have, we have one last push. There can be no Easter. It is for our health and our life. , but also for the economy “. he said, said the first vice-president, Carmen Calvo.

Darias also clarified at a press conference that “our goal – that of the Ministry and the CCAA – continues to be to save lives, not to save weeks.” In this context, the person in charge of health expressed the wish that “next week, we will be able to give a homogeneous and joint answer of the countries”.

CCAA’s Position

Almost all of the Autonomous Communities have pledged to close the perimeter of the regions at Easter, as requested by the Ministry of Health. The Goal brought together five regional leaders on Sunday to seek answers to questions surrounding the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

And it is that Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (Castilla y León), María Chivite (Navarra), Fernando López Miras (Murcia), Emiliano García-Page (Castilla-La Mancha) and Ximo Puig (Valencian Community) advocated an agreement between the autonomy to avoid displacement and thus stop the arrival of a fourth wave.

Puig undertakes to “create an atmosphere of confinement” and categorically announces: “There will be no Easter”. Chivite believes that “now is not the time” to go see family and friends. Yes, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s “no” to shutting down Madrid on these dates has been signaled, with the President of Navarre calling her “irresponsible”.

And it is that the messages even reached him from his party partner, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, who affirms that this pandemic “exceeds a city or an autonomous community, regardless of its size in population or area”, defending a “country position” to enforce the restrictions.