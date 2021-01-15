Health and vacation permits suspended in Murcia due to coronavirus situation

Publication: Friday, January 15, 2021 10:05

The public health of the Region of Murcia has suspended the vacations, permits and licenses of its health workers due to the coronavirus situation, and even suggests that, if necessary, those already granted be canceled and the professionals already granted reinstate enjoying.

This results in an urgent internal communication of the Murcia Health Service (SMS), to which laSexta had access, which stresses that, already in the “third wave” of the pandemic, it is necessary to adopt “extraordinary measures allowing to ‘access all the human resources that will be needed in the coming weeks’, which anticipate ‘critical’.

For this reason, the General Directorate of Human Resources of the SMS has indicated that vacations, permits or licenses should not be granted “except in exceptional and above all justified cases”, as long as “the exceptional pandemic situation continues”.

According to the document, the job bank’s resources to cover these permits are no longer available, as applicants are “virtually exhausted in the most requested bags of doctors and nurses.”

Indeed, the communication orders that “if it is necessary to guarantee the functioning of assistance services, those which have already been granted or even benefit from should be canceled or suspended”.

A decision that comes at a time when the Region of Murcia has a cumulative incidence of 761.30 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and a hospital occupation of intensive care beds by COVID patients which amounts to 18.87%, according to the latest data offered this Thursday by the Ministry of Health.

According to these figures, there are currently 605 coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals in Murcia (14.96% of occupied beds) and 104 in intensive care.

The advance of COVID-19 has led Fernando López Miras’ executive in recent days to adopt new and more drastic measures to stop transmission, banning all social gatherings between people who do not live together.