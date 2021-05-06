Health asks for information on long-term travel this summer to facilitate vaccination

Publication: Thursday, May 6, 2021 9:12 PM

The Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, recommended this Thursday to these people that this summer, they will remain displaced for a long time from their usual home “to communicate their situation” to their health centers, in order to facilitate their location to receive the corresponding doses of vaccines against Covid-19.

This was said during a press conference with the coordinator of the Center for Emergencies and Health Alerts of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón, where the two advised “to spend the holidays in Spain and with caution this summer” . However, “we know that there will be people, perhaps for professional reasons, who, during the summer, will be leaving their homes for a long time,” Calzón said.

It is recommended that these people report this situation to the National Health System (SNS). According to Simón, “the vaccination campaign is based on active recruitment, but it is convenient to facilitate things”. Among other measures, he recommended that these people get their health card moved.

Asked about Spain’s position on patent suspension for Covid-19 vaccines, Calzón said “we all have a responsibility to help” the vaccine reach every country in the world. “We will not get out of this crisis if it is not like this”, and stressed that “both the Spanish government and the EU consider the vaccine to be a public good”.

For this reason, “we are in a process of debate and reflection to see the most appropriate solutions, so that as quickly as possible the vaccine reaches” all those who need it.