Health asks to stop the marketing and use of graphene masks

Publication: Thursday, April 15, 2021 9:06 PM

The Spanish Medicines and Health Products Agency (AEMPS) has called for a voluntary end to the marketing of graphene masks which, according to Canadian health authorities, could present health risks.

In a press release, AEMPS explains that currently in Spain the commercialization of these type IIR surgical masks with biomass graphene from the manufacturer Shandong Shenquan New Materials Co. Ltd, China has been identified.

The Agency is studying the potential risk of inhalation of graphene particles associated with the use of these surgical masks and the risk that, in this case, it may present. For this reason, and as a precaution, he recommends not to use surgical masks containing these components.

Some autonomous communities such as Madrid, Castilla y León and the Basque Country have already withdrawn these masks from the market. Madrid have ordered the batch to be withdrawn due to its potential relationship between graphene and lung problems, while the governments of Castilla y León and the Basque Country have already announced the withdrawal of those batches on Wednesday.

The CSIF reported that on Monday several hospital and primary care departments in Ávila, León, Palencia, Segovia or Valladolid received these masks and warned that “Tuesday afternoon they were used at the Río Hortega hospital in Valladolid in emergency services, pediatrics and liver transplantation., as well as in the morning were used in pulmonology or digestive “.

On the other hand, the Professional Union of Ertzaintza echoed the advice of the National Institute of Health Management (Ingesa), which in turn learned of the alert from the Ministry of Health of Canada. He asked the Ministry of Health to report “in an adequate and transparent manner” and asked the Basque Government’s Health Department for a study on its use and its consequences.