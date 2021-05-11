Health Commission studies vaccination of people aged 50-59 and vulnerable groups with Janssen

Publication: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 6:23 PM

Those under 60 and vulnerable groups will receive the Janssen single dose vaccine. According to the proposal that the Public Health Commission is studying for approval – in which the Autonomous Communities and the Ministry of Health participate – it would start with people aged 50 to 59 and groups such as the homeless, workers seasonal workers or migrants in an irregular administrative situation.

The truth is that in practice, people over 50 and vulnerable groups are already vaccinated with Janssen, as older people have already been vaccinated, progress continues with other age groups. But after the meeting, that would be officially reflected. Thus, technicians from the Ministry of Health and the communities meet from 4.30 p.m. to update the vaccination strategy again.

Pfizer or Moderna for pregnant women

In addition to including these age groups for the Janssen vaccine, it is also planned to include pregnant women for the first time in the vaccination plan. For them or for breastfeeding women, it is advisable to administer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as appropriate depending on the prioritization group to which they belong.

Adolescent vaccination plans

The document under consideration by the Public Health Commission also makes reference for the first time to adolescents, proposing that once Pfizer is approved for them, those over 12 years old be vaccinated with very high-risk conditions, in situation of great dependence and those in the center. for people with intellectual disabilities, supervised centers and special education centers.

Meanwhile, the rest of adolescents and pre-adolescents “will not be a priority at this time” as epidemiological data in Spain supports people aged 50-59, 40-49 and 30-39 at risk. higher hospitalization, admission to ICU and death than the youngest.