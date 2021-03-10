Health communicates 13,459 COVID cases, incidence stagnates for first time in more than a month

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 9:05 PM

The Health Ministry reported 13,459 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, of which 8,639 belong to Catalonia after two days without updating their progress. In addition, Spain now adds 234 deaths from the disease. With these latest figures, the pandemic is already leaving 3,178,442 infections and 71,961 deaths in our country.

The accumulated incidence has stagnated in its decline, recording today the same cases per 100,000 inhabitants and even a tenth more than yesterday, with 139 points. For days, the declines in that number have been steadily increasing and there has been no increase since January 27. However, Cantabria has today joined the communities that are below 100 cases of incidence, so that there are already eight regions that are in this situation.

Additionally, COVID hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to decline. In intensive care units, to date, 22.89% of admitted patients suffer from coronavirus.

As was to be expected, the Autonomous Communities approved the government’s plan for the San José and Holy Week Bridge, so they will have to apply mandatory measures in their Autonomies. Among them, the closure of the perimeter of all the autonomous communities with the exception of the Balearic and Canary Islands between March 26 and April 9; and from March 17 to 21 in the territories where there is a bridge for St. Joseph’s Day (March 19).

In addition, they will have to impose a curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., with the possibility of bringing it forward until 10:00 p.m. Meetings will be a maximum of four people in closed public spaces and six in terraces or open public spaces, with the exception of cohabitants. Private meetings of non-cohabitants or massive events also cannot be allowed.

All the autonomous governments have voted in favor of the health project, with the exception of the Community of Madrid, which so far does not have a single closure perimeter, but by health zones.