Health confirms four deaths from thrombi in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Spain

Updated: Thursday, May 27, 2021 7:16 PM

Published on: 05/27/2021 19:15

At least four people have died in Spain from thrombi after being vaccinated against the coronavirus with AstraZeneca. This has been confirmed to sources at LaSexta Health, who have 15 cases of thrombotic events that have been reported in our country after inoculation of this vaccine.

Additionally, a fifth death is under investigation in case it could also react with AstraZeneca.

-Information awaiting expansion-

