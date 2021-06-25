Health demands that there be no more end-of-year travel in the face of the macro-epidemic of nearly 400 infected people

The Communication on alerts and preparedness and response plans and the Public Health Commission – dependent on the Ministry of Health – have requested that no end-of-year trips be made by students after the macro- epidemic that affects five communities and already has nearly 400. positive for the coronavirus.

And it is that in recent days, dozens of cases have been recorded in the Community of Madrid, Euskadi, Valencian Community, Murcia and Aragon related to the trips that many students have made to Mallorca after the Selectivity.

As of June 24, according to data collected by health authorities, there were 394 cases of COVID-19 associated with these trips. So far, they say, all reported cases are mild and none have required hospitalization.

However, the number of infections is likely to increase as all contacts are screened for these positives. Thus, the Government made the following recommendations:

– That all people who have participated or participate in the end-of-year trips to Mallorca and the different activities that surround them, are considered close contacts, therefore, according to the document ‘Early detection, monitoring and control of COVID- The 19 ‘, after their return to their place of residence: they will be given a diagnostic test for active infection (PDIA) and they will be ordered to quarantine themselves at home 10 days after their arrival. If the PDIA is negative, it is recommended to perform another 24/48 hours after the first.

– The screening of people linked to these end-of-year trips who, at present, are still in Mallorca will be enhanced.

– That groups of students who have not yet started this type of trip, do not do them, because the risk of transmission in the same environment where the cases occur is high.

Cases recorded in each community

The hardest hit community so far is Madrid, which has registered 245 student cases and more than 400 close contacts. In this regard, the Minister of Health of Madrid said that most of these infections are due to the alpha variant, although one of the delta variants has also been detected.

For its part, the Ministry of Health of Euskadi reported 49 infections and carried out screening for possible related cases. The Valencian Community, for its part, reported 32 infections in Elche. In Aragon, in turn, at least 10 other cases have been counted.

The Region of Murcia has also recorded several coronavirus infections linked to a trip to Mallorca of young people between the ages of 17 and 21, mainly from the municipalities of Murcia and Las Torres de Cotillas. Health officials have identified 18 positives and are investigating cases and close contacts that could lead to new infections.