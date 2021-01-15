Health denies that the curfew can be ordered before 10 p.m.

Madrid

Publication: Friday, January 15, 2021 2:03 PM

The government says it clearly to the autonomous communities: with this decree of the state of alarm, the curfew cannot be brought forward beyond 10 p.m.

From the executive, they recall that Royal Decree 926/2020 of October 25 provides that the autonomous communities must decree a compulsory curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., which can advance or delay it by up to an hour.

In other words, the curfew can start at 10 p.m. at the earliest and end at 7 a.m. at the latest. However, Castilla y León has announced that it will advance the curfew to 8:00 p.m.

The reason? According to the vice-chairman of the board, Francisco Igea, the government allows them to limit the curfew during the night. “According to our legal services, the night hours go from sunset to sunrise. At this time, at 8:00 p.m., it’s sunset”, defends Igea.

Well, cases like that of Castilla y León or that of Euskadi, which proposes to advance its curfew schedule to 6 p.m., could not be carried out according to the government, which believes that only the rights would be further restricted. . fundamental.