health-designs-a-looser-'covid-traffic-light'-that-raises-the-low-risk-of-transmission-to-100-cases-per-100,000-inhabitants

Several people walk with their masks for Terrassa, this Monday. CRISTÓBAL CASTRO

The risk of coronavirus infections is not the same today as it was six months ago, when the vast majority of the population was unvaccinated. Despite this, the semaphore of indicators of the epidemic in Spain has been marking the same values ​​for more than a year: it places the low risk below the 50 cases by 100. 000 inhabitants in 14 days, and the very high , above 250. This is about to change to adapt this scale to the new reality of the country. In the new draft, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the low risk of transmission reaches up to 100 cases per 100.000 population.

This new document has already been agreed by the Alerts Report, made up of technicians from the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities, and It will be expected to be approved this Tuesday by the Public Health Commission, made up of the general directors of this area. If they do not make substantial changes (something that is not foreseeable, according to health sources), Spain, with an accumulated incidence this Monday of 82 cases by 100.000 inhabitants, would again be at low risk of transmission. It would reach the medium (alert level 2) in case of exceeding 100; the high (level 3) above 300 and the very high (level 4) above 500.

Cumulative incidence has been the most popular indicator for measuring the incidence of epidemic in Spain, but to establish the risk in an area another seven main markers and about twenty secondary markers were used. To establish the danger posed by covid in an area, the statistics of the incidence of the disease are crossed with the healthcare pressure in hospitals. The two of the latter that were in force remain the same in this revision of the document: the situation is considered controlled below 2% of all hospital beds occupied by patients with coronavirus and less than 5% of ICUs. According to the latest Health report, both indicators were below these percentages.

In addition, the traffic light adds two other main indicators of the hospital situation, which are used to measure the evolution of the most serious cases of covid, and which will also be taken into account to establish alert levels: they are the number of new hospital admissions and ICU in 7 days per 100.000 population . When they exceed five and one, respectively, they will overcome the controlled situation (previously called “new normal”) to enter risk 1 (low).

Although these risk levels are designed for territorial units such as provinces or localities, they are usually extrapolated to autonomous communities or even the entire country to give an idea of ​​the general situation. With the new traffic light, Spain would be in a situation of control of the coronavirus, taking into account all the parameters.

The new traffic light emphasizes that the measures in force, such as the mask, which is regulated by national law, must be maintained. “In areas in which indoor activities are carried out and continued use of the mask can be guaranteed, there will be no reduction in capacity at alert level 1 and capacity will be maintained at 75% at level 2, from 50% at levels 3 and 4. At level 4, depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation, the closure of the premises or establishments or any additional measure adapted to the specific area may be assessed ”, reads the document.

New restrictions

This is important because Given the rise in cases, there are some communities, such as the Basque Country, that are proposing to tighten the restrictions. The traffic light is not and has never been a mandatory rule, but its function is to guide regional governments when taking measures to control the spread of the virus. In the new version, it establishes changes with respect to the recommendations that had been made.

When an area reaches alert level 1 (low), you should restrict the capacity inside bars and restaurants to 80% (75% in nightlife), guarantee the distance of the chairs from different tables by at least 1.5 meters, allow consumption at the bar only seated and at a distance of security. At level 2, the maximum capacity should be 50% and groups of more than 15 people in hospitality. And, from level 3 onwards, interiors should be closed, both for hotels and nightlife.

The latter, however These are scenarios that today seem very far away, if they are ever achieved. On the one hand, the revision of the cumulative incidence thresholds has raised the bar and, on the other, the situation in hospitals is very favorable. It would have to rise a lot to reach high levels of risk, something that without being ruled out, does not seem the most likely scenario in the whole country.

Among the new measures, Health technicians and communities also attend mass events. They recommend not celebrating them at alert levels 3 and 4. In 1, in which they are standing, the capacity should be restricted to 75%; In no case is smoking, consumption of other tobacco products allowed in the area designated for the public and the mandatory nature of the mask is maintained.

Another thing is that the communities comply with these precepts, something that each one has done in its own way throughout the entire pandemic.