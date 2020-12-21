Health estimates that in the summer “we will be in a situation similar to that of 2019” and estimates that 70% of the population will be vaccinated

Publication: Monday, December 21, 2020 11:03

The summer of 2021 could be closer to that of 2019 thanks to the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus. This was assured by the Minister of Health, who also indicated that between the months of May and June, some 20 million people could be vaccinated, while in summer 70% of the population could be vaccinated.

“In the summer we will be in a situation similar to that of 2019. If all goes well, I estimate that between May and June, 20 million people will be vaccinated,” Salvador Illa said in statements to RAC-1. A vaccination which, as indicated, will be similar in all countries of the European Union. And is that all Member States are working in coordinated action and will start providing the vaccine at the same time.

The vaccination period will start from next Sunday, December 27, across the European Union. In our country, the first groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be the elderly who live in residences and the health workers who work on the front lines against the virus.

This first phase of vaccination will take place between January and February and will involve the administration of doses to two million people, corresponding to the risk groups mentioned above. The criteria of “transmission, vulnerability or essential trades will also be taken into account, and thus groups will be formed”.

Regarding the immunity of this vaccine, Illa said “it is not known for sure” how long it will last, but health officials have said that “it may be long immunities, not six months or a year. “. “The most likely is that we do not have to vaccinate every year”, added in this regard.

Likewise, the socialist leader reported that the vaccine would also be effective against the new strain of COVID-19 which is spreading in the UK. This new variant of the virus has not yet been detected in Spain. “In Spain we don’t have a streak of that, but that doesn’t mean it’s not the case,” he stressed.